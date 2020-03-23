Local distillery hands out over 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local distillery that switched to making hand sanitizer has already given out thousands of bottles.

Matt Colucci, part owner of Springbrook Hallow Farm Distillery in Queensbury, told NEWS10 ABC they have already handed out more than 5,000 bottles.

The federal government recently allowed distilleries to make hand sanitizer.

Distilleries have plenty of grain alcohol, the main ingredient, and many local companies are doing their part to help out.

