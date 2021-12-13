Local dealership announces 12 non-profit donations

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local car dealership announced the 12 local non-profit organizations that will be receiving a share of $60,000.

Mohawk Honda in Schenectady named the recipients of their 12 Days of Giving donation. Each of the organizations will receive $5,000.

One of the recipients spoke about the other charities featured in the giveaway.

“Every single charity was so amazing,” Rev. Laurie Garramone, of One Church Street, said. “As I was reading through the list of charities that was being nominated, I wanted to vote for them, too, because I was so impressed by the things that people are doing that we may not have known about if Mohawk Honda hadn’t run this promotion.”

The dealership launched the campaign in late November as a way to give back.