Local dancer wins national competition

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Local dancer, Sydney Arminio, has gained national recognition.



“My favorite thing about dance is I can be creative of how I do it, and there is no certain way to do it,” explained Arminio.



At just 10 years old, the Johnstown Warren Street Elementary student is already a national dance champion. She competed in the That’s Entertainment Performing Arts Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey last week.



“I got 7 place over all and I was competing against 200ish people,” explained Armino. “And I got 1st place in my category and second place in my category.”

Her parents have been cheering her on since day one.



“My husband I and I—- we watch her and just smile with pride and joy because she’s doing what she what she loves and we’re just there to support her in everything she does,” said her mother, Sue Arminio.



While Sydney said she loves all dance genres, acro is her favorite— requiring both skill and strength.



“The harder you work, the better the results, so work hard and the rest will happen from there.”