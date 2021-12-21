Local credit union donates $20K to Capital Region youth centers

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson River Community Credit Union (HRCCU) has donated $20,000 to support two Capital Region youth centers. The Saratoga Regional YMCA Corinth Branch After School Enrichment Program and the Glens Falls Area Youth Center each received $10,000.

“This year has been a challenging year for so many families and we are humbled to once again provide financial assistance to organizations dedicated to enriching the lives of children in our communities,” said Sue Commanda, CEO of HRCCU. “The coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges to parents and families, so providing crucial equipment and supplies to keep these programs running is critical for their continued operation.”

Check presentation to Saratoga Regional YMCA (HRCCU)

Check presentation to Glens Falls Area Youth Center (HRCCU)

“Thanks to the continued support of Hudson River Community Credit Union, and their generous $10,000 gift, the Y will be able to offer financial assistance to local families in need, ensuring everyone has access to this program regardless of their ability to pay,” said Scott Clark, CEO of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.

“These funds will greatly help the Glens Falls Area Youth Center in continuing our mission to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity to break the generational cycle of poverty through our educational, recreational and life-skills programs,” said Molly Congdon-Hunsdon, Executive Director of Glens Falls Area Youth Center.

HRCCU has also setup another fundraiser for the Glens Falls Area Youth Center at their Glens Falls branch. People can either donate in person at the branch – 160 Broad Street, Glens Falls – or on the youth center’s website.

Over the past eight years, HRCCU has raised more than $170,000 for local youth centers. Donations have been used to purchase new equipment, supplies and provide scholarships for students.