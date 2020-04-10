Local COVID-19 survivor shares story of hope

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elizabeth Page describes COVID-19 as a beast. She was released from the hospital this week after being infected with the virus in mid-March.

“This thing shot me out of the sky and took me out like a lead balloon,” Page said.

Page works as a realtor in Saratoga Springs. She said, though she was following social distancing guidelines, a meeting with a potential buyer from Staten Island is what landed her in the emergency room.

“I was in very close quarters with four people and, two days later, the woman who had it was in the ER with [a positive COVID-19 test].

Page spent seven days at Saratoga Hospital in isolation. Her only lifeline to the outside world was her phone.

“I kept telling myself, you’re going to survive this, and it’s just mind over matter, and the power of positive thinking and humor,” Page said.

While in the hospital, Page would post videos to keep people laughing even though she was in pain.

“I posted thing I would do like crazy dances I was doing and I said I promise I’m going to get back to her,” Page said.

Page said she’s not feeling 100 percent yet, but she wants her story to show that people are beating this virus.

LATEST STORIES: