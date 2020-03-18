Local couple’s Facebook page offers resources for educators trying to teach during Pandemic

(NEWS10) – Many parents are working from home now and they are looking for resources to help them keep their kids learning and engaged in their education while schools are closed. Teachers are also doing the same.

One new resource for educators has been a Facebook group simply named “Teaching Through The 2020 Pandemic”.

The page was created by North Country teachers Kevin and Kerri Bruno. The husband and wife team put together the page for teachers sharing resources and searching for ideas for learning that they can then offer to their students who are stuck at home. The Bruno’s told News10’s Anya Tucker that in less than 48 hours after creating the page they had 18k followers- educators from all across the county.

Kevin Bruno: “They are doing all these things and we didn’t expect all this. It was an awesome result.”

Kerri Bruno: “And I think it’s working too because instead of going online and seeing all these resources that are available we have kind of narrowed it down to teachers who teach different subject areas and it’s a way for them to communicate with each other and share resources.”

If you are a parent or teacher facing these challenges we want to hear from you. Please share your thoughts and tips or ideas that might help other moms and dads.

