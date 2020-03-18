Local couple shares story of desperate moments before leaving Europe

(NEWS10) — A North Country couple is relieved to be back home after traveling on one of the last flights back from Europe.

Billy and Ivana Trudsoe of Bolton Landing say they left on March 1st for what they thought would be a one month trip visiting family in Slovakia and Czechoslovakia.

They say knew of no reported cases in Slovakia when they arrived and they felt, as many other travelers did at the time, that they would be ok.

But, things quickly and drastically changed within days.

Billy, the head chef at Blue Water Manor in Bolton Landing, posted videos on Facebook of he and his wife walking over the Austrian border before it was shut down.

He told News10’s Anya Tucker they felt lucky to catch one of the last flights back to the U.S. “We are ecstatic to be home. It could have went south really quickly. We could still be in Austria. We could be pleading, begging. We could be talking with you from Austria right now saying how we can’t get home.” Billy added, “We weren’t told that we have to self-quarantine for two weeks. No one came here and said if you leave your apartment you’re going to be arrested. But, we are doing it for our community.”

Billy and Ivana say that when they landed in Newark, there were very few restrictions. They say their temperatures were taken and they were asked to fill out a form. But other than that, they were free to return to New York.

