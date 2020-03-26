Local couple, separated by pandemic policy, share moment through window

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A viral video from a local woman is showing the impact the COVID-19 outbreak is having on families.

Alicia Barber captured her grandparents Bob and Lauren Barber’s emotional exchange through a window at Lauren’s health care facility.

The two can only see each other through the window because of a strict “no guest” policy to protect the elderly at the facility who are considered high-risk for serious illness if they contract coronavirus.

“I think at first he really didn’t understand. He thought he could go and no one else could,” Alicia said.

Alicia said the family wasn’t given notice of the change.

Lauren has Alzheimer’s. Alicia said because of that, her grandmother can’t grasp why she can’t be with her husband.

“He’s been there almost every day. He went yesterday and, I think it had rained or snowed the day before, and he was standing under the window and there was water falling on him,” Alicia said. “My aunt had to come over and come get an umbrella,” Alicia said.

The video has been viewed 4.8 million times.

“Someone wrote, ‘I’m going to watch this every time I leave my apartment,'” Alicia said.

Alicia said comments people have left give her hope that her grandparent’s love story is making an impact on people’s decisions to self-isolate and stay socially distant so her they can once again hold each other.

