Local couple reunites after being apart for more than a year

(NEWS10) — A local couple whose granddaughter posted a touching video of their separation on social media at the beginning of the pandemic is now sharing a happier event from this past weekend.

The grandparents were recently reunited.

It was a long year of no visitations with Lauren, who has Alzheimer’s. Married for 62 years, her husband Robert went from seeing her every day to window visits.

It was a glacial process of regulation changes, but they were brought back together this past weekend.

“On that day, she knew who she was looking at for sure. She was so happy to see him. I just love the look in their eyes.”

It was a moment of clarity and connection.

“Give some hope and light in what has been a grim year.”

In sickness and in health and in a pandemic, love endures.

