Local couple refuses to let coronavirus cancel their wedding

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The wedding industry has lost millions of dollars in canceled events, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, but even a pandemic couldn’t stop Kareem and Jenna from becoming the new Mr. and Mrs. Jandali.

“We loved the date, June 20, 2020, so we didn’t want to lose that date – it’s kind of like our date – and clearly COVID and corona did not blow over like we thought it would,” Kareem explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Even though so many of their friends were struggling through cancellations and rescheduling, Jenna and Kareem decided to scale back their dream day from 90 people to just 9.

“It was so peaceful and calm and intimate and it was just about us, and we just got to really embrace it,” Jenna says.

They say it was nice to have a loving day where coronavirus didn’t exist.

“It’s like we forgot about it for a minute. It was nice, I don’t think I thought about it all day and it’s the first time I haven’t thought about it since it happened,” Jenna says.

Their peace of mind came in a big part from the safety precautions by their venue and vendors at The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs. General Manager Helen Watson says her staff was determined to keep love alive by planning perfect ceremonies for couples like Jenna and Kareem who wanted to forge ahead.

“People have planned for months, years even, this really special day for them, so it’s all about finding the silver lining and trying to maintain a positive attitude. If we can do that and share that and embody that, then I think that kind of resonates with the people that we’re working with,” Watson explains.

Jenna and Kareem say they know not everyone would be satisfied making sacrifices on their happy unions, but they hope other local couples can still have a beautiful day, despite all the chaos in the world.

“Don’t keep delaying it because of corona, just have a nice small intimate wedding ceremony and I think you’ll be happy, if not happier, that way,” Kareem advises.

“I think when you think of a wedding, you think of so many people and a band or a DJ and you just think of this big event, and honestly after the weekend we just had, you realize that all of that stuff doesn’t matter,” Jenna says.