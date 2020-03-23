Local couple hosts Facebook Live karaoke party

MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You don’t have to look too far to find people using social media and staying connected.

Local couple, Andrew and Nicole Osterhout, brought their friends together for a little Quarantine Karaoke party over the weekend. The couple is from Melrose.

Andrew is part of Karaoke Masters, which hosts karaoke locally, but they said you don’t have to be a professional to get in on the fun.

