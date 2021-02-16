Local couple celebrates 70th Valentine’s Day after COVID recovery

Bob and Emily Smith are residents at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell in Valatie. They celebrated their 70th Valentine’s Day together after recovering from the coronavirus. (PHOTO: The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell) Inset: Bob and Emily on Valentine’s Day 2021 Background: Bob and Emily on their wedding day in 1951.

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After recovering from the coronavirus, a local nursing home helped married residents celebrate their seventieth Valentine’s Day together.

Bob and Emily Smith have been married since 1951 and are currently residents at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell in Valatie. For Valentine’s Day this year, the staff helped Bob organize a dozen roses, chocolates, a teddy bear and balloons for Emily.

Both Bob and Emily were born and raised in Schenectady. They met through Emily’s brother and married on May 26, 1951 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Schenectady.

Together, they have two children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

When asked what the secret to a successful marriage is, Bob said to “just love each other every single day and it will all work out. Then you will have a happy life.”