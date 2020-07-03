Local county urging Governor to allow public fireworks

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Public displays of fireworks across the Capital Region have been canceled for July 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with most of New York State entering Phase Four of the reopening plan, one local county is urging the Governor to allow the shows to resume without the threat of being shut down.

Montgomery County Exec. Matthew Ossenfort has asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a release to allow the display of fireworks for the public to continue as long as they are able to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Ossenfort stated, that in the Mohawk Valley Control Room, he has been told that firework shows of any kind are not being allowed, and if vendors participate, they could lose their licenses and receive possible fines.

While at the same time, in other areas like New York City, he has seen advertisements for socially distant firework displays that are taking place. Ossenfort believes the lack of consistency is a major problem for the reopening of New York.

Ossenfort said Montgomery County has shown its ability to follow the state’s guidelines, and he believes, with the county having locations like the Fonda Speedway, the public firework displays should be allowed to happen for people in Upstate New York.

“It’s frustrating because you want to give people clear answers, and it has been crystal clear in the Mohawk Valley Control Rooms that no fireworks shows of any kind are being allowed,” he said. “But when you see advertisements on television for socially distant firework shows in New York City, you scratch your head and wonder why are we not allowed to do that here in Montgomery County. We’ve shown that we can follow the guidelines, and we should enjoy that just like folks downstate.”

