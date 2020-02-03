Local county fairs struggle to rearrange around NYS Fair’s new dates

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People will have a hard choice this Summer — whether to go to the New York State Fair or catching competitions and attractions in their local communities.

“Being able to stay in the community and being able to share that on a Saturday night is a huge tradition that we’ve had for hundreds of years,” says Pat Canaday.

Canaday is one of the key organizers for the Altamont Fair — representing competitors, vendors and attractions from Albany, Schenectady, and Greene Counties. She says she was somewhat surprised when she first heard the New York State Fair would be extending their dates — now crossing over the weekend of the Altamont Fair and eight others around New York.

“We have a lot of things in place, well a year in advance. Contracts are signed well and advance. Part of the issue is once you were exhibiting in one thing, you’re expected to stay to the end of the fair,” she explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She says Altamont and vendors visited with New York State Fair organizers Friday to remind them local communities may end up with empty food stalls, missing attractions, and students who work hard on projects may miss competing.

“Children are selected based on the results of the competitions at the local fair and then they’re invited to go from the county to show at the state fair. So if the children don’t have enough time to actually compete, then they won’t qualify,” Canaday says.

Bob DeStefano, a co-owner of Dreamland Amusements, says he’s already made the call on which fair he’ll be supplying with rides.

“We’ve made the decision already not to participate this year in the New York State Fair. We just don’t have enough equipment,” he says in a phone call.

Although the NYS Fair is already advertising a full 18 days of fun, they still haven’t gotten funding for the five million or so dollars they’ll need for five extra days.

A statement from representative Dave Bullard says:

“The Fair has begun the work of planning for the Fair’s expansion to 18 days, which does not require a statutory change.”

Although there will be conflicts to work out the kinks on, Canaday and DeStefano says they’re looking for the best for both fairs.

“What it is also going to do is open up opportunities for others who have not been able to play the New York State fair and now will be able to play it,” DeStefano explains.

“It’s a bit short notice for us, but certainly will have to make arrangements or make adjustments as necessary,” says Canaday.

She says after the meeting Friday, NYS Fair representatives assured local communities they will work to find scheduling solutions to accommodate time commitments.