Local county clerks and lawmakers call out Governor Cuomo for ‘disingenuous’ license plate plan

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of several county clerks from across the Capital Region and North Country stood by State Senator Jim Tedisco and Assemblywoman Marybeth Walsh to call out Governor Andrew Cuomo for his new license plate proposal.

The governor’s office and the state Department of Motor Vehicles wants to require New York car owners to replace their license plates that are more than ten years old so E-Z Pass toll systems and red light cameras can better read the plates.

It would come at a cost of $25 to replace the plate, and an additional $20 if you want to keep your old plate number.

Senator Tedisco says this will generate about $70 million in revenue for the state. He estimates it costs about $1.15 to make a license plate.

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder released a statement saying, “The hypocrisy and misstatements from certain legislators seeking cheap press hits are irresponsible and need to be clarified… We support reducing costs wherever possible.”