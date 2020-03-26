Local counties urge downstate visitors to self-quarantine

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local municipalities are urging visitors from New York City to not come Upstate due to the lack of resources for treating infected patients.

Local counties said they have seen an influx of travelers from downstate, who appear to be escaping the pandemic to receive faster treatment and testing. However, the counties are warning individuals this is not the case.

Many local municipalities have stopped community testing due to shortage of test kits.

If you have come Upstate from New York City, you are urged to self-quarantine for at least two weeks and contact your local health department immediately if symptoms start to show.

News Flash: Message from Board Chairman Sam Hall to our Visitors, Weekenders and Second-Home Owners



https://t.co/4a4zRjTHTY



STAY HOME. STOP THE SPREAD. SAVE LIVES. #washingtoncountyny #nypause #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/bexkoxrhCZ — Washington Co Public Safety (NY) (@WashCoNYDPS911) March 25, 2020

