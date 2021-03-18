Local councilwoman on St. Patrick’s Day Zoom call with the president

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Patrick’s Day 2021 will be one Councilwoman Denise Murphy McGraw will never forget.

Her day started with a Zoom call to toast with Irish Americans in the Capital Region and ended with a private Zoom call where Pres. Joe Biden made a special appearance.

McGraw said the president shared some Irish stories.

“It really was from one Irish American leader to another Irish-American leader,” she recalled. “I wish you were here to be able to celebrate in the White House itself. Next year, we will be able to do that, but thank you for all you have done, and isn’t this a great day and a great way to celebrate our heritage.” 

McGraw was part of Pres. Biden’s campaign, and she was the only Upstate New York official to be selected on the call.

