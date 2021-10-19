Local costume shop prepared to get you ready for Halloween

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With less than two weeks to go until creatures and ghouls roam the streets on Halloween, NEWS10 ABC checked in with a local favorite to learn about the hottest costume trends and why you may not want to wait to get yours.

Now located on Harborside Drive in Schenectady, The Costumer has been serving the Capital Region for more than a century.

“Vampires, witches, ninjas, Harry Potter, Star Wars, superheroes,” Bonnie Johnsen, co-owner of The Costumer, said. “A lot of your classic stuff continues to be very popular.”

Following a nightmarish year in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Johnsen said business has been everything but ghostly with the resurgence of theatres and events like Halloween parties.

“A lot of excitement. I think people are ready to get back to what they have been doing for Halloween in the past,” Johnsen said. “So, we’ve got the kids back in looking forward to trick-or-treating, people going to parties. So, I think there is a lot of excitement. Sort of a rebirth of Halloween for 2021.”

And for those who may still be hesitant to try on costumes and find their perfect fit, The Costumer is doing their part to keep people safe.

“I think it’s really important for people to try on their costumes. It’s very difficult for people to walk home with a package costume,” Johnsen explained. “We encourage people to try on things. It’s great to be able to take a look and see how everything fits. So, we are offering that and everything after it is tried on is disinfected.”

And for anyone that is still thinking about what they are going to wear this year, Johnsen urges you to not wait. Because like many businesses, issues with the supply chain has limited certain services and what is on the shelves could end up being the only ones available for this year.

“What we typically would do for customers is provide a lot of special orders. With shipping delays and things like that, we stopped that. So kind of, what you see is what you’re going to get at this point. So come in sooner rather than later to get what they are looking for.”