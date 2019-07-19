Local cooling centers by county

With three days of dangerously hot and humid weather moving into the Capital Region on Friday, many area cities and towns are opening cooling centers to help keep residents safe.

Always call before you go to make sure the cooling center is open.

Albany County

Beltrone Living Center, 6 Winners Circle, Albany, 12205, 518-459-2711

Colonie Village Hall, 2 Thunder Road, Albany, 12205, 518-218-7782

Memorial Town Hall, 534 Loudon Road, Newtonville, 12128, 518-783-2700

Public Operations Center, 347 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, 12110, 518-783-2700

William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany-Shaker Road, Loudonville, 12111, 518-458-9274

Village of Menands Firehouse, 250 Broadway, Menands, 12204, 518-463-9494

Fulton County

Gloversville Public Library, 34 W Fulton St, Gloversville, 12078, 518-725-2819

Johnstown Public Library, 38 S Market St, Johnstown, 12095, 518-762-8317

Senior Citizen Service Center of Gloversville and Fulton County, 53 Church St, Gloversville, 12078, 518-725-0923

Shirley J. Luck Senior Citizen Center, 109 East Main St, Johnstown, 12095, 518-762-4643

Montgomery County

Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, 13317, 518-673-3124

Earl Stock-VFW Post 3275, 30 River Street, Fort Plain, 13339, 518-993-2339

Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal St, Fort Plain, 13339, 518-993-3432

Horace Inman Center, 53 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, 12010, 518-842-3815

St Johnsville Community Center & Village Hall, 16 Washington St, St Johnsville, 13452, 518-568-2221

Town of Glen Office Building, 7 Erie St, Fultonville, 12072, 518-853-3633

Rensselaer County

Eastern Area Senior Service Center, 2 Roxborough Rd, Cropseyville, 12052, 518-279-3413

Hoosick Falls Senior Services Center, 69 Church St, Hoosick Falls, 12090, 518-686-7561

Knickerbacker Ice Arena, 191 103rd St, Troy, 12180, 518-235-7761

Rensselaer Area Senior Service Center, East St & Herrick St, Rensselaer, 12144, 518-463-2166

Southern Tier Senior Service Center, 1800 E Schodack Rd, Castleton, 12033, 518-477-6581

Troy Area Senior Service Center, 19 3rd St, Troy, 12180, 518-270-5348

Saratoga County

Clifton Park Community Center, 6 Clifton Commons Blvd, Clifton Park, 12065, 518-383-1343

Corinth Fire Dept, 16 Saratoga Ave, Corinth, 12822, 518-654-6789

Galway EMS, 2175 Galway Rd, Galway, 12074, 518-882-1234

Gansevoort Fire Dept, 1870 Rt 32 North, Gansevoort, 12831, 518-792-4396

Greenfield Community Center, 7 Wilton Rd, Greenfield Center, 12833, 518-893-7432

Hadley Senior Center, 23 Maple St, Hadley, 12835, 518-696-2280

Northumberland Town Hall, 17 Catherine St, Gansevoort, 12831, 518-792-9179

Saratoga Springs Indoor Rec Center, 15 Vanderbilt Ave, Saratoga Springs, 12866, 518-587-3550

Saratoga Springs Senior Center, 5 Williams St, Saratoga Springs, 12866, 518-584-1621

Shelly Park Community Center, 19 Elm Street, Gansevoort, 12831, 518-338-3858 (Open to Shelly Park Community residents only)

Schenectady County

Bethesda House, 834 State Street, Schenectady, 12307, 518-374-7873

Duanesburg Area Community Center, 221 Victoria Drive, Delanson, 12053, 518-895-9500

Glenville Branch Library, 20 Glenridge Rd, Glenville, 12302, 518-386-2243

Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Rd, Glenville, 12302, 518-374-0734

Mount Pleasant Branch Library, 1026 Crane St, Schenectady, 12303, 518-386-2245

Niskayuna Branch Library, 2400 Nott St E, Niskayuna, 12309, 518-386-2249

Niskayuna Community Center, 2682 Aqueduct Rd, Niskayuna, 12309, 518-372-2519

Phyllis Bornt Branch Library, 948 State St, Schenectady, 12307, 518-372-4393

Quaker Street Branch Library, 133 Bull St, Delanson, 12053, 518-895-2719

Rotterdam Branch Library, 1100 N Westcott Rd, Schenectady, 12306, 518-356-3440

Rotterdam Town Senior Citizen’s Center, 2639 Hamburg St, Schenectady, 12303, 518-356-1561

Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton St, Schenectady, 12305, 518-388-4500

Schenectady County Recreational Facility, 5 Tower Rd, Scotia, 12302, 518-384-2445

Scotia Branch Library, 14 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, 12302, 518-386-2247

Woodlawn Branch Library, 2 Sanford St, Schenectady, 12304, 518-386-2248

Via Port Mall, 93 West Campbell Rd, Rotterdam, 12306, 518-374-3713

Warren County

Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Rd, Queensbury, 12804, 518-793-8818

Crandall Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, 12801, 518-792-6508

The Open Door Mission, Day Room, 226 Warren St, Glens Falls, 12801, 518-792-5900

Additional Cooling Centers:

Saugerties

The Greco Center at 207 Market Street (corner of Market & Robinson Streets) is available as a Cooling Center over the next 3 days. Anyone requiring use of the Center should first call Saugerties Police, 845-246-9800.

Pittsfield

Ralph J. Froio Senior Center , 330 North St.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday; noon-4p.m. Saturday; and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. Please note all hours of operation will be extended as needed.

, 330 North St.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday; noon-4p.m. Saturday; and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. Please note all hours of operation will be extended as needed. Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

1 Wendell Ave.: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The Salvation Army, 298 West St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

298 West St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Sunday. The Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave.: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday.

For those who may need transportation, the city will be providing free rides to the above locations. Staff at senior housing facilities are encouraged to arrange the pickup of residents to ensure all have access to this resource. Vehicles are accessible. For ride information, please call 499-9346.

Cohoes

Cohoes Senior Center (10 Cayuga Plaza) from Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st.



*Lansing Pool hours will also be extended. Friday through Sunday the hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Swimming at Lansing Pool is free for Cohoes residents but please remember that you must show proof of residency upon entering the pool. Non-residents will be charged $5 per day to use the pool facility with a limit of (70) seventy non-residents per day.

For more information visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/countycenters.htm#schenectady