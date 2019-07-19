Local cooling centers by county

With three days of dangerously hot and humid weather moving into the Capital Region on Friday, many area cities and towns are opening cooling centers to help keep residents safe.
Always call before you go to make sure the cooling center is open.
Albany County
- Beltrone Living Center, 6 Winners Circle, Albany, 12205, 518-459-2711
- Colonie Village Hall, 2 Thunder Road, Albany, 12205, 518-218-7782
- Memorial Town Hall, 534 Loudon Road, Newtonville, 12128, 518-783-2700
- Public Operations Center, 347 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, 12110, 518-783-2700
- William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany-Shaker Road, Loudonville, 12111, 518-458-9274
- Village of Menands Firehouse, 250 Broadway, Menands, 12204, 518-463-9494
Fulton County
- Gloversville Public Library, 34 W Fulton St, Gloversville, 12078, 518-725-2819
- Johnstown Public Library, 38 S Market St, Johnstown, 12095, 518-762-8317
- Senior Citizen Service Center of Gloversville and Fulton County, 53 Church St, Gloversville, 12078, 518-725-0923
- Shirley J. Luck Senior Citizen Center, 109 East Main St, Johnstown, 12095, 518-762-4643
Montgomery County
- Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, 13317, 518-673-3124
- Earl Stock-VFW Post 3275, 30 River Street, Fort Plain, 13339, 518-993-2339
- Fort Plain Senior Center, 204 Canal St, Fort Plain, 13339, 518-993-3432
- Horace Inman Center, 53 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, 12010, 518-842-3815
- St Johnsville Community Center & Village Hall, 16 Washington St, St Johnsville, 13452, 518-568-2221
- Town of Glen Office Building, 7 Erie St, Fultonville, 12072, 518-853-3633
Rensselaer County
- Eastern Area Senior Service Center, 2 Roxborough Rd, Cropseyville, 12052, 518-279-3413
- Hoosick Falls Senior Services Center, 69 Church St, Hoosick Falls, 12090, 518-686-7561
- Knickerbacker Ice Arena, 191 103rd St, Troy, 12180, 518-235-7761
- Rensselaer Area Senior Service Center, East St & Herrick St, Rensselaer, 12144, 518-463-2166
- Southern Tier Senior Service Center, 1800 E Schodack Rd, Castleton, 12033, 518-477-6581
- Troy Area Senior Service Center, 19 3rd St, Troy, 12180, 518-270-5348
Saratoga County
- Clifton Park Community Center, 6 Clifton Commons Blvd, Clifton Park, 12065, 518-383-1343
- Corinth Fire Dept, 16 Saratoga Ave, Corinth, 12822, 518-654-6789
- Galway EMS, 2175 Galway Rd, Galway, 12074, 518-882-1234
- Gansevoort Fire Dept, 1870 Rt 32 North, Gansevoort, 12831, 518-792-4396
- Greenfield Community Center, 7 Wilton Rd, Greenfield Center, 12833, 518-893-7432
- Hadley Senior Center, 23 Maple St, Hadley, 12835, 518-696-2280
- Northumberland Town Hall, 17 Catherine St, Gansevoort, 12831, 518-792-9179
- Saratoga Springs Indoor Rec Center, 15 Vanderbilt Ave, Saratoga Springs, 12866, 518-587-3550
- Saratoga Springs Senior Center, 5 Williams St, Saratoga Springs, 12866, 518-584-1621
- Shelly Park Community Center, 19 Elm Street, Gansevoort, 12831, 518-338-3858 (Open to Shelly Park Community residents only)
Schenectady County
- Bethesda House, 834 State Street, Schenectady, 12307, 518-374-7873
- Duanesburg Area Community Center, 221 Victoria Drive, Delanson, 12053, 518-895-9500
- Glenville Branch Library, 20 Glenridge Rd, Glenville, 12302, 518-386-2243
- Glenville Senior Center, 32 Worden Rd, Glenville, 12302, 518-374-0734
- Mount Pleasant Branch Library, 1026 Crane St, Schenectady, 12303, 518-386-2245
- Niskayuna Branch Library, 2400 Nott St E, Niskayuna, 12309, 518-386-2249
- Niskayuna Community Center, 2682 Aqueduct Rd, Niskayuna, 12309, 518-372-2519
- Phyllis Bornt Branch Library, 948 State St, Schenectady, 12307, 518-372-4393
- Quaker Street Branch Library, 133 Bull St, Delanson, 12053, 518-895-2719
- Rotterdam Branch Library, 1100 N Westcott Rd, Schenectady, 12306, 518-356-3440
- Rotterdam Town Senior Citizen’s Center, 2639 Hamburg St, Schenectady, 12303, 518-356-1561
- Schenectady County Public Library, 99 Clinton St, Schenectady, 12305, 518-388-4500
- Schenectady County Recreational Facility, 5 Tower Rd, Scotia, 12302, 518-384-2445
- Scotia Branch Library, 14 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, 12302, 518-386-2247
- Woodlawn Branch Library, 2 Sanford St, Schenectady, 12304, 518-386-2248
- Via Port Mall, 93 West Campbell Rd, Rotterdam, 12306, 518-374-3713
Warren County
- Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Rd, Queensbury, 12804, 518-793-8818
- Crandall Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, 12801, 518-792-6508
- The Open Door Mission, Day Room, 226 Warren St, Glens Falls, 12801, 518-792-5900
Additional Cooling Centers:
Saugerties
The Greco Center at 207 Market Street (corner of Market & Robinson Streets) is available as a Cooling Center over the next 3 days. Anyone requiring use of the Center should first call Saugerties Police, 845-246-9800.
Pittsfield
- Ralph J. Froio Senior Center, 330 North St.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday; noon-4p.m. Saturday; and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. Please note all hours of operation will be extended as needed.
- Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
- The Salvation Army, 298 West St.: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
- The Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave.: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday.
For those who may need transportation, the city will be providing free rides to the above locations. Staff at senior housing facilities are encouraged to arrange the pickup of residents to ensure all have access to this resource. Vehicles are accessible. For ride information, please call 499-9346.
Cohoes
Cohoes Senior Center (10 Cayuga Plaza) from Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st.
*Lansing Pool hours will also be extended. Friday through Sunday the hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Swimming at Lansing Pool is free for Cohoes residents but please remember that you must show proof of residency upon entering the pool. Non-residents will be charged $5 per day to use the pool facility with a limit of (70) seventy non-residents per day.
