Local convicted sex offender now facing federal indictment

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local convicted sex offender is facing new charges. This time in federal court.

Gary Ryan, of Clifton Park, was arrested last January on charges of sexual conduct with a child.

Today, Ryan was arraigned in federal court on new charges of 3 counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and 6 counts of Transportation With Intent To Engage In Criminal Sexual Activity. They stem from his alleged abuse of 3 children who traveled with Ryan to Massachusetts, Florida and Nevada from 1998 to 2004.

The victims, who are now adults, came forward following Ryan’s arrest in January when he was accused of allegedly sending explicit messages and images to someone he thought was a 14 year old boy, but was in reality an investigator. Police say he also tried (unsuccessfully) to meet up with the teen in North Carolina.

In 2008, the former Mechanicville little league coach served only a few months in the Nassau County Jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor.

John Snyder, a family member of one of his victims told News10’s Anya Tucker, “There’s kids that will never get over this. It will always be there because of one man.”