Local company will disinfect trash cans during pandemic

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s important to make sure your home is clean and free of germs during the coronavirus pandemic, and that even includes your trash cans.

The Shiny Bins Cleaning Service in Malta is the first trash cleaning service in the Capital Region. They specialize in disinfecting the garbage cans sitting outside your home.

The company picks up your trash bins to destroy bacteria, especially airborne diseases such as COVID-19.

“With the disease living on on the surfaces up to seven days on most surfaces, and some longer, this is definitely a way to make sure these germs and diseases are killed,” owner Dominik Refino said.

You can schedule a cleaning to protect yourself and others by going on the Shiny Bins Facebook page or through email.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: