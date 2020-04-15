Local company will disinfect trash cans during pandemic

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s important to make sure your home is clean and free of germs during the coronavirus pandemic, and that even includes your trash cans.
The Shiny Bins Cleaning Service in Malta is the first trash cleaning service in the Capital Region. They specialize in disinfecting the garbage cans sitting outside your home.
The company picks up your trash bins to destroy bacteria, especially airborne diseases such as COVID-19.
“With the disease living on on the surfaces up to seven days on most surfaces, and some longer, this is definitely a way to make sure these germs and diseases are killed,” owner Dominik Refino said.
You can schedule a cleaning to protect yourself and others by going on the Shiny Bins Facebook page or through email.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- Former state Senate Majority Leader to leave prison after getting coronavirus
- Adventures from home: Exploring your town with photography
- Rotterdam police warn of power outages and road closures
- Dairy farmers hit hard by ongoing pandemic
- Washington County coronavirus update