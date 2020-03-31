Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force expected to give update around 5 p.m.

Local company offers free WiFi to students

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With students now learning online from home, many Upstate communities are facing issues with a lack of reliable internet access. One company in Argyle wants to help.

Adirondack Technical Solutions has installed a free WiFi hotspot for students in grades kindergarten through 12 and beyond so that they can access their coursework.

The wireless point is located near their office on State Route 40 in Argyle. Students can use the hotspot from the parking lot, which allows for social distancing.

The network is called “students” and does not require a password.

