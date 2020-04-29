Local company making face mask filter inserts

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local company is shifting production to make filters for face masks.

A.Johnson Heating, Cooling and Plumbing is now making MARV-13 filters, which are designed to slide into the pocket of a cloth face mask.

The filters give an added layer of protection.

The company said this is their way of helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic. The filters will be given out for free along with step-by-step directions for making a cloth mask with a pouch and how to sanitize them.

You can request a free insert to be mailed to your home and download the information on yeswefixit.com. You can also find them on Facebook.

Offers are limited to two inserts per address while supplies last.

