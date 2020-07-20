Local company helps schools fill their extra COVID-19 cleaning needs before reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every door handle, light switch, desktop — if it gets touched, schools need plans to clean it several times a day before they can get students seated back at their desks this Fall.

“There’s a lot of cleaning, a lot of maintenance, which is why it’s all hands on deck and all of us, myself included, are going to be cleaning and disinfecting as we go,” says Head of Albany Academy Schools Chris Lauricella.

New cleaning and disinfecting standards are just part of the new 145 page public schools reopening guidelines released Thursday by New York State. By the end of the month, schools need to submit a plan for how they’ll manage to regularly wipe down every high contact surface and deep disinfect when students aren’t around. Lauricella says their plan will rely heavily on help from the schools outside cleaning partner, Janitronics.

“There’s peace of mind. There’s this idea that, if we should miss anything during the day — highly unlikely — but if we do miss it, we know it’ll get caught at night when Janitronics comes in to do that work,” Lauricella says.

President Jim Harris, Jr. says Janitronics works with local schools and universities to map out step by step plans to efficiently sanitize their buildings.

“This is the floor plan of the school and this is the route that person would follow, and this is what they would do, the touch points that they would hit, in a shift or a route. It’s custom-made for every customer, you just full scan a floor plan in,” Harris explains while displaying a plan to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

The company also advises educators on how to engage students during the day to both keep them safe and teach them the importance of the new measures.

“It’s all about that personal accountability. Our recommendation would be when you, the schools we’re working with, we’re going to set up disinfection stations. Every student will come in, wipe their desk, every student goes through class, and wipes their desk on the way out. If we can get that process in place it’s going to lower cost, it’s going to be very effective, it’s also making people very aware,” Harris says.

He says of all the options on the table so far, the hope is just to weather the storm until we can all breathe easy again.

“There’s no right answer right now, right? It’s what everyone feels comfortable with,” he says.