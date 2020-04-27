Local company giving back to community with tech tips, fundraising

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park online business owner is paying it forward by passing along some tech tips.
Former Apple technician David Payette runs the websites payetteforward.com and upphone.com. There you can get step-by-step guides like how to safely disinfect your phone. Instead of household cleaners that can damage your phone’s fingerprint resistant coating, he recommends using 70 percent alcohol prep pads.
Now, his company is selling #518RainbowHunt-inspired merchandise with all proceeds going to charity.
“There’s a couple meanings to me,” he said. “This is a virus that doesn’t respect the boundaries of race or color or nationality. And, also, there’s some hope, like at the end of the rainbow, this crisis will pass, too, and we have hope that we’ll come out even stronger for it.”
So far, Payette has sold about $300 in rainbow gear on upphone.com. The proceeds are going to the Clifton Park charity Captain, which provides meals and services to those in need.
