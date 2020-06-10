Local communities receive funding to address housing insecurity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A few local communities will receive federal funding that will be used to address housing insecurity as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
More than $400 million has been granted to New York State by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help New Yorkers who are at risk of experiencing homelessness due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Locally, the city of Albany will receive $1.8 million, Schenectady will receive just under $1 million, and Troy will get just over $640,000.
The funds will support homelessness prevention, shelters and service providers.
