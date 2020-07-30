Local colleges announce quarantine plans for students from high risk areas

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local colleges have announced their plans to address the challenge of students returning to campus from high risk areas.

Those students will be required by the state to quarantine for 14 days.

SIENA COLLEGE

Siena said international students and those coming from any state on the tri-state travel advisory will arrive to campus early between August 3 and August 5.

About 100 students will quarantine on campus to comply with state regulations. Students will have private bathrooms, meals delivered to them, and be assisted by a quarantine care team.

Daily health checks will also take place.

THE COLLEGE OF SAINT ROSE

Saint Rose is also providing quarantine housing to students if they request it. Students will be required to stay in the rooms they are assigned to and meals will be arranged.

Students can also stay with a family member or at a hotel, but contact information or a hotel receipt will be required for verification purposes.

SKIDMORE COLLEGE

Skidmore will be providing quarantine housing at local hotels in Saratoga Springs beginning on August 7. The college will provide support, including a private room and food services for the full 14-day period.

The cost will be covered for all students planning to live on-campus in the fall. Those living off-campus will pay a small fee for hotel accommodations.

