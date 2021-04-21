Local college wants to sell its dorms

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleges across the country are feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and one local university is looking to recoup some of their losses.

Fulton-Montgomery Community College has filed a petition to the Supreme Court for the sale of their dormitories on the school’s campus following a lack of enrollment over the past decade.

The housing is currently owned by the Fulmont College Association, a not-for-profit associated with FMCC, and they are looking to offset debt accrued from loans granted in 2011 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the purchase of student housing adjacent to the college campus as well as new building construction.

FMCC Pres. Greg Truckenmiller said the college has seen a steady decline of students since the height of their enrollment in 2012 when the campus had to contract out a local hotel to accommodate for the large amount of students.

Now, with the pandemic still impacting schools nationwide, there has been zero occupancy in the on-campus housing and the FCA is in negotiations to sell the housing to a private company that would still provide rooms to students who enroll.

Truckenmiller said while this is a step backwards in the college’s vision, he and the college are focused on providing quality education while working through the sale.

“We expect our private partner to continue to support the mission of the college by providing housing for students, but it certainly does allow us to focus on our core mission, which is providing that quality, affordable, accessible education.”