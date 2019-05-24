Local college student arrested for rape

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local college student is facing a number of charges including rape.

Police say Angelo Sciortino, 22, of Bethpage, was arrested following an incident that occurred at an off-campus residence in Albany. Sciortino, who was a college student at the time of the incident, knew the victim.

Sciortino was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree assault.

Sciortino was processed and arraigned in Albany City Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.