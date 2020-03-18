Local cleaning business sees an increase in calls

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Out of coronavirus concerns, a local cleaning businesses has gotten an increase in calls.



To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus those who work for The Dust Busters, a local cleaning business, have been hard at work spraying, scrubbing, and wiping down surfaces with EPA approved cleaning products.



“We are fully supplied,” explained Marla Zuarino, a spokesperson for The Dust Busters. ” We have reached out to our suppliers directly, and they are sending us products on a daily basis because of how busy we have been with this.”



Zuarino says customers want their homes and businesses to be deep cleaned.



“We are not just gonna be doing a preliminary wipe down,” Zuarino stated. “We are gonna get in the crevices, in the handles, underneath the handles, above and below the keyboards, everything we can possibly do and we will spend a little bit extra more them to do these things to kill the virus the best we can.”



But before you use disinfectant to wipe down surfaces, Zuarino said there is a step you should do first.



“You want to clean the surface with some type of soap or product, and then you want to go over it with a disinfectant, that is actually going to kill the virus.”



According to the CDC, EPA approved cleaning products such as Clorox Wipes and Lysol Brand Multi-Surface Cleaner can help protect you against viruses that are out there.

