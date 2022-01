ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local civil rights leader and World War II veteran Peter Pryor has died.

Pryor was the first Black graduate of Albany Law School and also served as a board member of several organizations, including the Board of Regents and the NAACP.

He was born in 1928 and served in the U.S. Army. He was a leader in the Albany community in civic affairs and civil rights.

He leaves behind his wife Barbara, his children and grandchildren.