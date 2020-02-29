Local church, non-profit members sleeping outside to bring awareness to homelessness

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Temperatures are expected to drop again over the weekend, which is why a local church is raising awareness for homelessness.

The Bridge Christian Church in Schenectady is partnering with two other non-profits, SEAT, and Youth Build to raise awareness.

People from the groups are sleeping overnight outside in cardboard refrigerator boxes to show the struggles of the homeless and the hungry. For anyone homeless who comes to them, there are multiple services being offered inside, including haircuts.

“We have people coming in off the street all the time,” Pastor James Bookhout said. “We give them a free meal, warm meal. If they need a hat or jacket or coat, we give it to them. Everything is free here at the Bridge Christian Church.”

The church hosts a monthly food pantry, has a gym with free boxing lessons, and is in the process of renovating a home to help veterans overcome addictions.

