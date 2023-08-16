ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rite Aid Healthy Futures, formerly the Rite Aid Foundation, gifted the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 grant to support its food pantry. The pantry provides non-perishable food items to patients and families in need.

“No child or family should ever go hungry. We want our community to be healthy, and that starts with eating nutritious foods,” said Brooke Strauss, manager of Behavioral Health at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital. “We are extremely thankful for Rite Aid’s grant that will help our pediatric patients and families have easy access to food if needed.”

Patients and families in need can ask a member of the healthcare team for help during their appointments at select Albany Medical Center pediatric offices. The pantry recently received a delivery of 3,000 pounds of food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Food Pantries of the Capital District.