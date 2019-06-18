Local childcare center to remain open for one more year

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local childcare center that was set to be shut down in September will keep its doors open for at least one more year.

In May, Samaritan-Rensselaer Children’s Center announced it would shut down leaving more than 100 families without a place to bring their children. Ever since, parents have been active urging the center to stay open and even launched an online petition.

Their work paid off.

On Tuesday, St. Peter’s Health Partners sent a letter to parents saying it will continue to offer daycare services through September 2020.

