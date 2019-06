A Chef from Troy will be featured on FOX’s “Master Chef” on Wednesday.

Charli Spiegel who grew up in Troy and went to Averill Park High School will be featured on the popular cooking show Wednesday night.

Spiegel currently works at Valenti’s Pub on Pawling Ave in Troy and will be vying for an apron on the 10th season of the show.

The program airs at 8pm ET on FOX.