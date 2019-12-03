Local car dealership gives back on Giving Tuesday

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local car dealership with a lengthy history in the area announced its largest ever financial commitment to the community.

Mohawk Honda, on its 100th anniversary, said they’ve given more than $222,000 to the community in 2019. In addition, dealership employees have completed more than 10,000 hours of community service this year alone.

Money donated by Mohawk Honda will go to local organizations, including equinox, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Schenectady City Mission.