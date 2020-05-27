Capital Region businesses prepare for Phase Two and Three of reopening

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region could be ready to begin Phase Two of reopening by June 3.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hair salons and barbershops will be part of Phase Two in New York’s reopening plan. Many businesses have been preparing for weeks by submitting a safety plan to the government.

“I think if we didn’t spend the last eight weeks preparing to reopen, we would be really nervous. However we are really calm about it because we feel fully prepared,” said Marri Aviza, Co-owner of Rumors Salon and Spa.

Rumors Salon has installed shower curtains, plexiglass and created virtual waiting rooms for their guests. Aviza says her salon is doing everything it can to protect her guests and staff.

“When customers come into their appointment, they will be asked some safety questions. They will be asked to either wash their hands or use sanitizer. We will also be taking their temperatures,” said Aviza.

While salons are getting ready to open up as soon as next week, restaurants are getting ready to open in Phase Three for outside dining.

“We have been making plans for our tables on the outdoor patio, and we also have a long sidewalk area to put tables on,” said Ric Orlando, Owner of New World Bistro.

Orlando says he has come up with ways of how to properly social distance for outdoor dining.

“We will probably do reservations only. We also will maybe limit our nights of service to five nights a week,” said Orlando.

Dave Hostig is the director of operations at Normanside Country Club. Hostig says all of his outside tables will be eight feet apart. He says he is ready to see people enjoying meals outside again.

“We miss our customers, and we want them to be here. It is also important to make sure we keep our staff and guests safe as well,” said Hosting.

