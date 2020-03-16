Local businesses prepare for delivery only

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local small businesses are feeling the pinch from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new directives.

Savoy Taproom in Albany is implementing a whole new procedure during the COVID-19 pandemic. The taproom plans to close its doors for the next two weeks but will still be able to serve customers through takeout orders.

Savoy Pres. Jason Pierce said they’re also putting a plan in place for people who may not be able to get out to the grocery store or are unable to prepare their own meals.

“We are not only offering a variety of options from our menu moving forward, but we’ll also be creating a new menu of prepared foods that can be bought in bulk and preheated at someone’s home to help those people,” he said.

Savoy and many other businesses have also been forced to ask staff to stay home — many of whom are tipped or minimum wage workers. Pierce, who is also part of the Albany Restaurant Association said he hopes to hear from Gov. Cuomo on any plans that can help those workers and business owners.

“We’d like to see revisions to the New York State unemployment system in relation to tipped employees,” Pierce said. “We’d like to see extensions to restaurants and bars ability to pay liquor invoices on terms. We’d love to see some very quick systems put in place to offer health insurance care for employees.”

One way Pierce said the public can help local businesses is to invest in gift cards that can be used in the future.

