Local businesses donate tips to bartenders

by: Matthew VanValkenburgh

(NEWS10) — As businesses continue to shift their focus to helping our communities, a Saratoga business is now raising money for food industry workers.

Haute Messes in Dresses partnered with an upcoming business, Cookie Therapy, to start a clothing and cookie service. People can go online and select custom designed clothing and homemade cookies.

Co-owner Randi Poillon said, at the end of each month, they are taking 25 percent of proceeds and donate them to the website tipyourbartender.com to help workers who are out of a job.

