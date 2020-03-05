Local business owners talk about dangers on Route 4

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — On Thursday morning, a car rolled over causing traffic delays on Route 4. This is the second accident this week on the road.

On Sunday, a man was hit and killed just down the road from Unmatched Nutrition, a local business owned by April Burt.

“Cars don’t necessarily slow down here,” explained Burt. “The lanes merge, so people don’t realize that. We see a lot of locking up of the breaks, people getting rear-ended, unfortunately the tragedy that happened the other day of people getting runover. It is sad because it is all very preventable, I think.”

To help prevent future tragedies, the town has put together a $10 million dollar plan to upgrade the route. Construction is expected to start this spring. Not only will sidewalks be installed, but the road will be expanded, and a turning lane will be added near Valleyview Drive.

“I think that the turn lane is great in a way because it gives the turning car a place to go, but I don’t think it is going to slow people down unfortunately. It is going to make our parking lot smaller.”

The new project will also rework the Route 4 and Bloomingrove intersection near Cumberland Farms. A new roundabout will be added near Stewart’s near Hudson Valley Community College.

Roman Khanafiev, owner of I love New York Pizza on Route 4, said he hopes the new plan will make the road safer for pedestrians.

“Not everyone takes the bus, you have to wait for the bus,” explained Khanafiev. “The bus stops aren’t really noticeable in the area as you can see.”

When it comes to Route 4, he urges everyone to be responsible.’

“Don’t walk along the road unless you really need to, and if you do, please be patient,” Khanafiev warned. “Please look out and the same thing for drivers. Please put the phone down.”

