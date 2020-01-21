Local business owner relieved after international trade talks pause

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United States and France agreed to a truce after the U.S. threatened to impose tariffs up to 100 percent on European goods.

Local business owner Dominick Purnomo said he’s concerned about the cost of proposed tariff escalation between France and the United States for businesses and consumers.

“People are going to go out and eat less, which means restaurants are going to suffer, which means you’re going to have to lay people off, or ultimately, close,” Purnomo said.

Dominick owns Yono’s Restaurant in Albany. A possible tariff on things like wine, cheese and makeup pushed him to write the U.S. Trade Representative where he said a trade war would hurt businesses and consumers.

He did not receive a response, but he said the temporary truce is all he needed.

“I guess we live to fight another day,” he said.

The U.S. and France are expected to resume trade negotiations at the end of the year.