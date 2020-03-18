Local business offering free smoothies to kids

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many local businesses are extending their hand to the community and to other businesses during these difficult economic times.

At Bare Blends Smoothie Bar in Stuyvesant Plaza, owner and founder Annie Berdar is offering free smoothies to kids stuck at home because their school is closed. She said they could use the business and helping out the community is important no matter how small or large the business.

“I know that a lot of businesses are struggling right now, especially small businesses. And I also know that students aren’t in school and there are a lot of students that rely on the school system to provide them with food,” Berdar said. “So I decided to take this opportunity to say, hey, you know, we have a healthy product; we’re willing to share it; and we want to make a difference in the community. I’m just trying to help in anyway that I can right now.”

Parents can order the free smoothies for their kids on the shop’s website. They’re also encouraging people to purchase gift cards now to be used later.

LATEST STORIES: