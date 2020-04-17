Local business honored for giving back to medical community

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local company is being recognized for their part in helping to lighten the load of a shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

Saratoga Horseworks is known for custom horse blankets and accessories. But they switched to manufacturing PPE, including face shields and protective masks, on March 23.

Company Pres. Michael Libertucci said they can produce upwards of 2,000 face shields a day and is now adding gowns to their production line.

Now, their hard work has earned them a nomination. Montgomery County announced they have been named the first Small Business of the Month honoree.

“It’s been everywhere — from really rewarding to really heartbreaking,” Libertucci said. “We started to get inquiries from individual healthcare workers who were working in hospitals who were under provided as far as PPE is concerned. All we did was throw it up on social media, and we sold 850 face shields in two days. So there is clearly a need, and they were grateful to be able to get them.

Click HERE to learn more about their efforts.

