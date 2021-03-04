Local business helps support Proctors Theatre

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Katie O’Byrne’s is an Irish restaurant/pub located in downtown Schenectady. The pub is known for their corned beef and cabbage and for their generous heart.

“We obviously in the restaurant business haven’t had a great year, if we can make a donation we will, but we figured besides us, maybe we can get the public to help a little bit,” says John Keller, Co owner of Katie O’Brynes.

Many businesses are doing what they can to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Proctors Theatre and the pub has a plan to help the theatre. The theatre normally holds 3,000 events a year, but held 0 events in person since the pandemic. Phillip Morris, CEO of Proctors plans to reopen the doors this fall.

“It’s taking us a while for us getting over being depressed —but there’s light at the end of tunnel and Katie’s helps see it. We know we’re going to be back, and now we’re starting to think about it,” says Morris.

Kicking off this week, Katie O’Byrne’s is offering food and drink specials and is donating a portion of those sales to the theatre. “It’s a 25 dollar fixed price of 3 different entrees, soup, salad, dessert, and $5 of that goes to Proctors. There’s an Irish coffee martini that we are doing for $9 and $4.50 of those martinis are going to Proctors. Plus other people make donations, just to help out Proctors. The first three nights have been great,” says Keller. This includes take out too.

Luckily for the pub, business has been steady. Keller says thanks to his costumers, they’re able to do this kind gesture for Proctors.

“We’re a quarter mile away from Proctors. People can park here and walk, so overtime, Proctor has shows it benefits to everyone downtown…not just Proctors so we’re hoping this feeds off and places catch on through spring and summer and kind of help them out,” says Keller.

Keller doesn’t have a set goal on how much to raise, but he says the pub will continue to support Proctors until we get back to normal.