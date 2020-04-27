Local business earns $100K for making ventilators during pandemic

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local business is being rewarded by New York State for its efforts in shifting production to making protective gear for medical workers.

FuzeHub, the state’s manufacturing extension partnership, honored Cohoes-based Precision Valve & Automation with a $100,000 grant. The funding will help PVA continue to produce emergency ventilators.

FuzeHub launched its COVID-19 Manufacturing Grants program to help New York State-based manufacturing companies dive into production of personal protective equipment and respiratory care equipment.

