Local breast cancer support group educates women on breast implants following FDA recall

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The FDA is taking action to protect women from a rare cancer linked to certain breast implants made by Allergan.

Mara Ginsberg is the founder of To Life!, a breast cancer support group with locations in Saratoga and Delmar. She told NEWS10 ABC the recall is affecting Capital Region breast cancer survivors.

The type of implant that was recalled, according to Ginsberg, is fairly new to the market.

BIOCELL Textured Breast Implants and Tissue Expanders made by Allergan have been recalled for links to rare cancer.

“There was a new type of implant that was developed that has what they call ‘texture’ outside of the implant,” Ginsberg said. “Presumably so it adheres to the chest wall or where the plastic surgeon places it.”

Not everyone who has implants put in after a mastectomy has these kinds of implants. Ginsberg, herself, is a breast cancer survivor with an implant not on the recall list. But there are enough women with them in the area for Ginsberg’s office to receive many calls from concerned patients with questions about their health.

Ginsberg says women with the recalled implants should not panic because the cancer they are linked with is very rare. However, for anyone with questions or concerns about implants at all, To Life! is having a seminar next Wednesday featuring speakers from the FDA and a local oncologist.

To sign up for the free event, go to this link. For a full list of the recalled implants, go to this link.










