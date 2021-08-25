Local boy’s lemonade stand helps raise money for homeless veterans

(NEWS10) — A local young man is giving back to those who have served the U.S. with the help of a refreshing drink.

Teigan Nowc, 7, signed his first check ever Wednesday, and now $1,600 is going to the Veterans and Community Housing Coalition.

Teigan was upset hearing about homeless veterans. Last weekend, he decided to change that by holding a lemonade stand. He raise dover $1,000, and Bensons Pet Center matched what he raised.

Teigan comes from a long line of veterans and wanted to do something to make a change.

“My favorite part is just that their happy,” he said. “I have senses about people and when they are really sad, it just makes me want to help them.”

“He’s a very sensitive kid. He likes to make sure everybody around him is happy, and honestly, I can’t ask for anything more,” his dad, Donald, said.

The donation helps homeless veterans secure permanent housing.