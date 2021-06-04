Local boy wins Vaccine Incentive Scholarship

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the “Race to Vaccinate,” New York State is encouraging 12 to 17 year old’s to “Get A Shot To Make Your Future.” The program offers a chance to win full scholarships to a SUNY or CUNY school for kids who’ve received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first ten winners picked this week include a 12-year-old boy from Albany County, who hopes the vaccine helps all schools get back to normal.

Scholarship winner Adam Judson says he feels really lucky and grateful.

The sixth grader is getting ready to move up to middle school next year, and as one of the first winners of New York State’s vaccine college scholarship program has a bright future ahead.

“It’s really a great opportunity,” Adam tells us, “and my parents saw it coming and we just decided why not try and now we’re here.”

Here is the end of a year and a half of pandemic education.

“Hopefully we can open up and go back to school without the mask go outside and play with our friends and yeah.”

There’s a lot unsaid in that soft spoken ‘yeah’ — missed opportunities during remote learning and then coping with social distancing and mask wearing when inside the school building.

“It’s been really terrible and challenging really,” Adam shared as he looked back. “Even the simplest things like taking a test or doing math homework, can be really challenging to figure out ways to do it without transferring COVID possibly.”

That’s why Adam feels getting the vaccine is very important, to get back on track.

“When we’re going to go to school eventually, we hope that things will get back to normal and I think the vaccine will speed up the process a little bit.”

For those who aren’t sure about the vaccine, he hopes you think about it some more.

But whatever you decide, I hope you take one piece of advice from this empathetic young man before you judge his family’s choice to vaccinate.

“I think it’s important to respect the people and their opinion.”

Four more drawings will take place, each Tuesday in June, with ten more scholarships announced each week.

Parents or a legal guardian must enter on behalf of the minor child.