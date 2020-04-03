Local boy gets visit from favorite superhero

(NEWS10) — A local 4-year old, who has spend the last year battling a bleeding disorder, got a visit from his favorite local superhero on Friday.

John Amisano, known as JJ, has to go to the Melodies Clinic in Albany every week for treatment. He met Captain America there a few months ago, and they hit it off.

On Friday, Cap stopped by JJ’s home to see how he’s doing.

“I didn’t hesitate at all,” Captain America said. “Unfortunately, the hospital, no superheroes are allowed to visit the hospital right now, so he’s the real superhero. And with us being here today, with me being here today, it really gives me the opportunity to share what we love, but at the same time, just look at the smile on his face, his family’s face, that’s what it’s all about.”

JJ said the visit left him smiling from ear-to-ear and brought some sunshine to an otherwise rainy day.

