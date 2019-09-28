Local boy fighting for life after contracting deadly infection

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — April Harden has not left her son’s bedside since he entered the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center on Wednesday. Sean Harden is fighting for his life following a sepsis infection that seemingly came out of nowhere.

April thought it might be complications due to the 11-year-old’s sickle cell. But his health quickly declined, and he was put into a medically induced coma when the lab work came back that he had sepsis.

“I just want to hear that my son is going to make it,” April said.

Now, a community is coming together to help the single mom of three.

“The Cohoes Little League had posted a prayer request along with a fundraiser to help support Sean,” family friend Michele Payette said.

While Sean continues to fight off the illness, his mother wants to bring awareness to sickle cell and sepsis. September is Sepsis and Sickle Awareness Month.

April said she followed the sepsis case of Josh Woodward, a local firefighter who beat the illness and is praying for her son to recover like Woodward.

“I do believe in miracles. I witnessed one with the Woodward family; we all did. I just need people to be praying. Praying, praying, praying,” Harden said.